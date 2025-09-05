Following a series sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates and an overall rough week in Chavez Ravine, the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-62) could at least take satisfaction in knowing that their starting pitching rotation is healthy-ish. That may not be the case, though, based on the latest update for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tyler Glasnow has been scratched from his scheduled start, and Shohei Ohtani will take the mound in his place, per Dodgers reporter David Vassegh.

LA manager Dave Roberts should have more information to provide when he addresses the media before the road matchup. Obviously, though, there is going to be some level of concern. Just look at Glasnow's history. The right-hander has never made more than 22 starts in a single campaign, serving lengthy stints on the injured list year after year. One cannot help but assume the worst.

Fans should avoid going to that dark place, however, especially until Roberts weighs in on the situation. Glasnow, a 2024 All-Star, is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 1.107 WHIP in 68 2/3 innings pitched. He is enduring noticeable control issues this season, walking 11.5 percent of the batters he faces. Even if the 32-year-old is healthy, he clearly has kinks to smooth out.

Tyler Glasnow is a fairly prominent hurler in his own right, but Orioles fans who bought tickets for Friday night's battle with the Dodgers will settle for watching the most unique talent in MLB history. Ohtani is still the National League MVP favorite entering this series and is coming off his best start of the season, allowing one run on two hits while striking out nine in last Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Japanese superstar can instill a tremendous amount of confidence in Dodgers fans if he can clear five innings in two straight starts. If Glasnow is dealing with an injury, Shohei Ohtani the pitcher becomes far more important to this franchise. Follow ClutchPoints' coverage for more information regarding this development.