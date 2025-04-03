The Los Angeles Dodgers were down 5-0 on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves, but they somehow found a way to get the win. Shohei Ohtani was the hero as he hit a walk-off home run to improve the Dodgers' record to 8-0. Los Angeles is off to a ridiculously impressive start as they have two wins against the Chicago Cubs in Japan, and they have also swept the Braves and Detroit Tigers. The season is young, but Ohtani and the Dodgers are off to an impressive start.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players that the game of baseball has ever seen, and moments like Wednesday night are a big reason why. When the lights are brightest, Ohtani is at his best.

“It's actually an honor to feel the pressure because that means there are a lot of expectations,” Ohtani said in his postgame interview. “I just change that to something that's more of a positive.”

After the game, Ohtani shared his thought process during his final at-bat. He wasn't thinking about winning the game, but rather thinking about how to set his teammates up for success later in the inning.

“I was really looking for a good pitch to hit, but also making sure Mookie [Betts] gets an at-bat,” Ohtani added.

The magical walk-off moment came on Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Thousands of fans lined up early to get their souvenir, and Ohtani more than delivered in terms of making the game worth it.

“I just wanted to live up to the expectations of all the fans today and make sure that I perform,” the three-time MVP said.

The Dodgers are going to lose eventually, but it's going to be fun to see how long they can stay undefeated. Things will get a little more challenging in their next series as Los Angeles will play a true road series for the first time this season against the Philadelphia Phillies. Can the Dodgers pull off another sweep, or will the Phillies end their perfect season?