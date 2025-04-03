Are the Los Angeles Dodgers ever going to a baseball game? It looked like the Atlanta Braves might be able to hand the defending champs their first loss of the season on Wednesday night, but a walk-off home run from Shohei Ohtani kept the undefeated record alive for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is eight games into its season, and they are still perfect. They beat the Chicago Cubs twice in Japan, and they have since swept the Braves and the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers are the betting favorite to win the World Series for a reason. They won it all last year, and they got even better during the offseason as they continue to spend loads of money perfecting their roster. The result is an 8-0 start to the season, and manager Dave Roberts is feeling confident.

“I feel like we’re going to win… I think each night we are unbeatable,” Dave Roberts said, according to a post from Dodger Blue.

So far, unbeatable is a good way to describe this Dodgers team. The Dodgers aren't winning in blowout fashion every night, but they just find a way to win. There were a couple of tight games against the Tigers, but LA got it done. Against the Braves on Wednesday night, the Dodgers were down 5-0. It looked like there was no way that the undefeated record was going to hold, but they prevailed.

The MLB season is 162 games long, so the Dodgers are going to lose at some point. There is, however, a very real chance that this team flirts with the best record in MLB history. The current win record is 116, so the Dodgers just need 108 more. They are off to a good start.

The Dodgers have a long way to go in terms of winning another World Series, but they have certainly looked as advertised so far. This is the most talented team in baseball, but it all comes down to who is playing their best when the playoffs roll around. There is a long season ahead, but it's hard to imagine this team slowing down at any point this season.