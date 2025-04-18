There’s nothing conventional about Shohei Ohtani — and his role atop the Dodgers’ lineup is no exception. Since being moved into the leadoff spot last season, Ohtani has put up jaw-dropping numbers: a .306 average, 41 homers, 92 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases across 109 games. The latest reminder of his greatness came Wednesday night, when he launched a 448-foot missile into the Right Field Pavilion at Dodger Stadium to kick off a seven-run first inning in an 8-7 win over the Rockies.

It was Ohtani’s 12th homer of 445 feet or more in a Dodgers uniform — the most of any player on the team since Statcast tracking began in 2015. And it might’ve traveled even further, if the sun had been up.

“If it was a day game, or as we get into the summer, that ball’s out of the stadium,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s going to happen at some point.”

One batter later, Freddie Freeman followed with a solo shot of his own, and Ohtani later added an RBI single in the same inning. For Rockies starter Germán Márquez, it was a nightmare outing. He recorded just two outs while allowing six hits, a walk, and hitting a batter before getting the hook.

The Dodgers continue to rely on Shohei Ohtani atop the lineup

“It was a superb first inning overall as a team,” Ohtani said via interpreter Will Ireton. “It’s really a testament for how focused we are from the get-go.”

The leadoff homer was vintage Ohtani — early count aggression, elite bat speed, and effortless power. While his numbers coming into the night (.280/.899 OPS) were solid but shy of his MVP standards, Ohtani has quietly been building toward something bigger. His 2025 campaign marks a deliberate ramp-up after elbow surgery last September and a slower start at the plate than some fans might be used to.

“Overall, in my career, I don't really have a hot start in the beginning of the season,” Ohtani said. “I think I'm on par with what I usually do at the plate.”

His early-season rhythm hasn’t stopped him from impacting games. Whether it’s a towering home run or a two-hit inning, Ohtani’s presence atop the order creates immediate pressure for opposing pitchers — and allows stars like Mookie Betts and Freeman to cash in behind him.

While some questioned whether Ohtani might be better suited for a more traditional RBI slot, Roberts has no plans to move him.

“I think we’d be back in that same position of having the lefties back-to-back,” Roberts said, explaining why Ohtani won’t be sandwiched between Betts and Freeman. “Shohei will ultimately get those [RBI] opportunities.”

The Dodgers are betting that consistency at the top of the lineup will lead to production throughout. And so far, Ohtani is proving that sometimes the best way to unlock a superstar is to let him lead things off.