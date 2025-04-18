Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers made the tough decision to option starting pitcher Bobby Miller after the 26-year-old righty faltered against the Colorado Rockies. Blake Snell leads the list of pitchers that Los Angeles is waiting for to return from injury, triggering an interesting question. Is it in the Dodgers' best interest to trade Bobby Miller?

Miller left Wednesday's game against the Rockies after giving up six earned runs on eight hits through three innings of work. His optioning has fans wondering if it is time for the team to move on and trade Miller. LA has plenty of capable pitchers to take his place.

Miller was a consistent presence on the mound for his over the last two years, but the Dodgers pitcher is struggling with injuries. Miller won 11 games in 2022 as part of the Dodgers' great season.

Miller's trade value is unknown, but multiple teams could be interested. The Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Kansas City Royals all need pitching. They could be open to a deal if it is at the right price.

The Dodgers boast one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB this season. Although, they are still waiting for Snell to make his return and for Shohei Ohtani to finally take the mound.

Roberts has many pitching choices in Los Angeles, but the team has an interesting decision to make with Miller. If they do trade him, they would be looking for a versatile player who can play across the diamond.

Right now, the Dodgers are winning. They don't want to do anything to disturb their momentum to start the year. However, they should keep their ears open to potential trade offers for Bobby Miller and sell high on his talent. Even the smallest move has made the difference in championship runs in the past. A Miller trade has a chance of being just that for the Dodgers.