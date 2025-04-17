The Los Angeles Dodgers have made more roster moves, as they recently announced they optioned right-hander Bobby Miller. The Dodgers sent him back to Triple-A a day after his start against the Colorado Rockies.

Miller struggled in his debut, giving up six earned runs in three innings. With the Triple-A Oklahoma City, Miller had a 2.25 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a 1.42 WHIP with 12 innings pitched. In hopes that those numbers would translate to the major league, the Dodgers called Miller up, but he ended up giving up a grand slam and a home run to the Rockies.

Miller suffered a head injury during spring training after taking a shot to the head. In 2023, he made his major league debut but experienced some setbacks during the following season. To end 2024, he finished with an 8.52 ERA and 1.768 WHIP while recording 52 strikeouts and 30 walks through 56 innings pitched. He also finished with a 2-4 record.

Hopefully, Miller can find his groove once again, and the Dodgers will give him another chance.

With the Dodgers having several injuries, others have had to step up, and left-handed reliever pitcher Jack Dreyer has been that person. He signed with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has been one of the team's top relievers this season.

Dave Roberts recently spoke about Dreyer and how he's been playing recently.

“He just seems unflappable,” Roberts said. “He's an intellect. Very well read. He's very calm. He studies. Guys love him, and there's no situation that's too big for him. He's got good stuff and he's been really helpful.”

The Dodgers are currently 14-6 and the No. 3 seed in the NL West. They're just a game and a half out of the top spot, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them climb up the standings once they get healthy.