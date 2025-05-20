There's the seventh inning stretch, then there's the 30 inning one attached to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The latter is proving to be brutal for the defending World Series champs.

Los Angeles returned to Chavez Ravine on Vin Scully bobblehead night Monday. The Arizona Diamondbacks swung with no mercy, though. L.A.'s National League West rival jumped to an astonishing 7-0 lead through three innings. Plus continued a rough sequence as noted by USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers have now given up 30 runs in the last 30 innings,” Nightengale shared. “They have lost three in a row and are getting smoked 7-0 by Arizona in the third inning tonight.”

The Dodgers started the night with excitement for a key returner. Teoscar Hernandez escaped from the injured list, making his return. But the night became forgettable by Dodgers fans who flocked to Chavez Ravine on a warm May night.

Closer look at Dodgers' struggles in last 30 innings

Manager Dave Roberts will have an offense to address at the bat.

Shohei Ohtani attempted to set the tone as the lead-off hitter. He grounded out after facing three balls and two strikes. Mookie Betts endured a similar fate — grounding his ball out toward the shortstop. Freddie Freeman smacked his attempt on the first try — but flied out to close the first inning.

But defense needs the most focus by the two-time World Series champs. Arizona busted through starting pitcher Jack Dreyer right away. Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez produced RBI's to build an early 2-0 lead. Dreyer surrendered three hits at the top of the first. Geraldo Perdomo joined the early RBI party next. But then Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno blasted home runs off Dreyer — building the 7-0 advantage.

This Dodgers defensive unit is looking nothing like the one from the A's series. L.A. allowed three runs or less in the sweep. The Anaheim Angels hit six to 11 runs in all three of their wins during the Freeway Series.

Betts finally got L.A. on the board by sending the baseball 401 feet over to left. The rip occurred in the fourth. But again, the Dodgers find themselves needing to cut down on the runs.