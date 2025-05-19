The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t looked like their dominant selves of late. The team uncharacteristically got swept by the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. In fact, the Dodgers haven’t looked right since losing Teoscar Hernandez to a Grade 1 adductor strain in early May. LA is just 5-7 since Hernandez hit the IL.

Fortunately, the right fielder’s stint on the injured list was brief as he’s been activated in time for LA’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, per Dodgers Nation on X. The team sent James Outman back to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

The slumping Dodgers welcome Teoscar Hernandez back from the IL

While Hernandez was moved to the 10-day IL after suffering an injury against the Miami Marlins on May 5, he was never expected to miss too much time with the adductor strain. Of course, it can be difficult to predict such ailments.

Still, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was confident that Hernandez would only be sidelined for about two weeks. The team fully expected the 10th-year veteran back before the end of May. And now he’ll make his return to LA’s lineup on May 19.

After helping lead the Dodgers to a World Series victory in 2024, Hernandez re-signed with the team on a three-year, $66 million contract during the offseason. And he apparently left money on the table to return to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are glad he did as Hernandez has been hot early in the season. He’s slashing .315/.333/.600 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored, a 160 OPS+ and 1.6 bWAR in just 33 games.

Roberts and company hope Hernandez’s return gives the slumping Dodgers a much needed boost. The team has dropped three straight games. And while Los Angeles is still atop the NL West, the club only has a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

The Diamondbacks are only four games behind the first-place Dodgers as the two teams begin an important divisional series in LA on Monday. The Dodgers split a four-game series with Arizona while Hernandez was on the injured list.