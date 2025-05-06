Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez exited Monday's 7-4 win against the Miami Marlins with an injury. The team announced that Hernandez is dealing with left hamstring tightness.

Hernandez, a 32-year-old outfielder, is hitting .305/.323/.586/.909 in 2025. The two-time All-Star has also hit nine home runs. Hernandez has played a big role in the Dodgers' success without question.

A free agent this past offseason, there were questions about whether or not he would return. The Dodgers ultimately re-signed Hernandez, a decision they felt helped to maintain their championship roster. In LA's 2024 championship season, Hernandez recorded an .840 OPS and 33 home runs. He ended up earning a Silver Slugger Award and even finished 19th in National League MVP voting.

Hernandez's hamstring injury will certainly be worth closely monitoring. LA needs the right-handed hitting slugger on the field. The Dodgers will provide updates on his status as they are made available.

Overall, the Dodgers hold a 24-11 record. Los Angeles currently holds a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. The San Francisco Giants, meanwhile, trail by just two games. The division is the best in baseball, as the Dodgers hold MLB's best record. Four of the five teams in the NL West are over .500 as well.

The Dodgers were the unquestioned favorites heading into the '25 campaign. They had just added stars such as Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell after winning the 2024 World Series. The Padres and Giants have kept the division rather competitive up to this point, though.

Will either ball club upset the Dodgers? Probably not, but anything is possible. For the Dodgers, health is the priority. The team has dealt with injury trouble early in the year.

As long as injuries don't completely decimate their roster, this Dodgers team should be able to get the job done in the division.