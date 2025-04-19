The legend of Roki Sasaki continues. After the Dodgers signed the elite Japanese pitcher, he accomplished a first in the MLB. For the first time in his career, he has pitched into the sixth inning.

Although Sasaki has started four games, he has yet to pick up a win. Despite having a 3.29 ERA, Sasaki has one loss on the season. As of writing this, however, the Dodgers are winning 3-2 against the Texas Rangers.

His velocity has been down a good amount, which is a calling card of his. Also, Sasaki only threw 78 pitches, a promising sign for manager Dave Roberts.

He's gone six innings, with two earned runs, two hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. If the Dodgers can hold on to the remainder of the game, they can help him secure his first major league win.

Despite Sasaki admitting he went through a tough stretch, that's part of life in the MLB. After all, he is only 23 and has a long way to go for him to be consistently elite.

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki continues to impress

The new pitcher has two main pitches that strike fear into opposing hitters. His fastball and his splitter. The latter of which drops nearly a foot every time he throws it.

Combining that with his high-velocity fastball makes it a nightmare for opposing hitters. However, he's using more and more of his slider.

That pitch will likely come into play once hitters start to figure out his tendencies.

Either way, the Japanese ace has plenty of wise counsel to lean on. For instance, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani are two people that speak the same language, and have had similar stories to Sasaki.

The duo can be a sounding board for Sasaki as he upgrades his arsenal.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers have likely tapped into Sasaki's potential with this performance. This might give him the satisfaction and encouragement he needs to elevate his game even more.

The rookie has a ways to go, but continuous improvement has made his rookie season even more captivating.