The Los Angeles Dodgers need just one more win to eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, and they intend to do it via sweep this Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in LA.

Tommy Edman gave the Dodgers an early lift in Game 3 of the series, as he smashed a solo home run at the bottom of the third inning off of Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez.

The Phillies sent Aaron Nola to the mound to start the contest, but he lasted just two innings before Suarez stepped in to take over the duty on the bump. That decision immediately backfired for the Phillies, as Edman jumped on the first pitch — a 93 mph four-seam fastball — that found the top of the strike zone for a 393-foot blast.

Tommy Edman puts the Dodgers on the board first in Game 3 🔥pic.twitter.com/BzOR9Hgcz9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a huge moment as well from an individual standpoint for Edman, as he has been struggling at the plate in the 2025 MLB postseason. The 30-year-old Edman, who won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2024, entered Game 3 of the Phillies series hitting just .182 (2-for-11) in the playoffs, though, one of those hits was for a home run during the NL Wild-Card Round versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Edman's home run immediately sent Dodgers and baseball fans into chaos on social media.

“TOMMY TANKS,” the official X, formerly Twitter, account of Budweiser commented.

“1st pitch homerun against Suarez, I love that this team cant score off their doga*s pitcher instead 😭,” another social media user shared.

It's just the NLDS, but one fan is already declaring Edman as an MVP of the NLCS — again: “Tommy Edman wants another NLCS MVP!”

“Big game Tommy always shows up,” a different comment read.

“Tommy Edman delivering LA drama better than Netflix 🍿💙,” chimed in another fan on X.

Well, the Dodgers later surrendered their lead, as the Phillies scored three runs at the top of the fourth inning, but there's still plenty of action left for Edman and the rest of Los Angeles to gain ground on Philadlephia and pull off a come-from-behind win to clinch a spot in the next round of the MLB playoffs.