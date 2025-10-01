After catching the Los Angeles Dodgers during their World Series run last fall as a fan, Notre Dame High School's own Hunter Greene was treated to a much less welcoming crowd in his MLB playoff debut, giving up a homer to the first batter he faced, Shohei Ohtani, as his hometown audience reveled in his misfortune.

And in the third inning? It happened again, with the Sherman Oaks native walking Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy before Teoscar Hernandez sent them home with a monster blast to left center field to put LA up 4-0.

TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ WITH A 3-RUN HOMER TO LEFT FIELD 💥 Dodgers up 4-0!pic.twitter.com/NevRSpdXEy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Greene, clearly shaken, remained on the mound, throwing a 101 mph heater to the bottom corner of the plate to Tommy Edman before again tossing a 90 mph slider in the zone, which the 2024 NLCS MVP took yard to bring the game to 5-0.

This, unsuspringly, would be Greene's final inning on the mound.

After taking care of Andy Pages and Kike Hernandez, albeit on 11 total pitches, Greene's night was over, being replaced by Scott Barlow as a long-term reliever. The Reds found themselves in the hole, the Dodgers' offense came alive at the most opportune time, and Greene's homecoming to Los Angeles ended on a sour note, which could still get worse if he's ultimately handed the L for the game.

Will the Dodgers be able to take care of the Reds in the NL Wild Card Round? Only time will tell, but if they can put up five runs before the fourth inning in each of the next two games, they will have a very good chance to do just that.