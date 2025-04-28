The Dodgers’ starting rotation took another hit on Sunday, as Tyler Glasnow exited after just one inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates with discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that a stint on the injured list is “certainly a possibility” for the right-hander, though more tests are needed before a final decision is made.

Glasnow later told reporters he had been feeling shoulder soreness for a while, tracing it back to mechanical adjustments he made to ease the stress on his surgically repaired elbow. “Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over,” Glasnow said. “It’s just extremely frustrating.”

The timing couldn't be worse for the Dodgers, who are already navigating a maze of pitching injuries. Blake Snell is on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and reliever Blake Treinen is battling forearm soreness. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin is expected to return later this week from Tommy John surgery, and Clayton Kershaw remains weeks away from rejoining the staff.

Tyler Glasnow could miss time, raising huge questions about the Dodgers rotation

Before Sunday’s outing, Glasnow had a 3.71 ERA in 17 innings this season, but his velocity was down slightly, and he exited his previous start early due to leg cramps. Against Pittsburgh, Glasnow surrendered a leadoff walk followed by back-to-back homers to Andrew McCutchen and Emmanuel Valdez, but managed to complete the first inning before feeling a “grab” in his shoulder while warming up for the second.

“It's just kind of getting exhausting at this point,” Glasnow admitted. “I feel bad for my teammates. I feel bad for people watching. It’s just a whole very frustrating situation for me.”

The Dodgers leaned heavily on emergency reliever Ben Casparius after Glasnow's early exit. Casparius delivered 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out five and stabilizing the game until the Dodgers' offense could fully take control. Andy Pages led the way at the plate, racking up four hits and four RBIs, including a home run, as the Dodgers cruised to a 9-2 win.

Despite the growing pile of injuries, Roberts emphasized that the Dodgers are built to weather these storms. “It’s not something we haven’t experienced before,” he said. “We’re going to be fine. I think we’re all just frustrated, but we still won a series.”

Still, losing Glasnow for any period stings. After signing a five-year, $136.5 million extension following his trade from Tampa Bay, the Dodgers had high hopes for him to anchor the rotation. Now, they’ll again have to lean on their depth — and possibly give Casparius a longer look.

With Kershaw progressing through rehab and Gonsolin about to return, help is on the horizon. But for now, the Dodgers will need to patch the rotation once more — a story that's becoming all too familiar in Los Angeles.