Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow shared a positive update about his health as spring training approaches. After Glasnow missed the final part of the 2024 season due to a sprained elbow, he recently stated at the team's DodgerFest event that he is fully recovered and ready to pitch again.

“I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” Glasnow said on Saturday, via Dodger Insider. “I’ve been throwing normal, throwing bullpens.”

Glasnow revealed that his season-ending elbow issue was actually tendinitis. He had planned to pitch twice a week over the offseason, and his training this winter went well. He should be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener in Tokyo on March 18, though it's still uncertain if he'll start in the upcoming two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

This is great news for the Dodgers, who signed Glasnow to a five-year, $136.5 million contract, expecting him to be a key part of their rotation.

Before his injury, Glasnow made 22 starts, finishing with a 9-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 168 strikeouts, and 0.95 WHIP over 134 innings. His 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings ranked among the best in the league, showing just how dominant he can be.

Dodgers' rotation is locked and loaded

Now that Glasnow is healthy again, the Dodgers’ rotation looks stronger than ever. The team added two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese star Roki Sasaki to their pitching staff. They have also strengthened their bullpen by bringing in relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

Glasnow’s injury last August was a key point of the season for the Dodgers. It led to an important team meeting in September during a series against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Dave Roberts reminded the team that he still believed in them despite the challenges. Players like Teoscar Hernández and Miguel Rojas later said that this meeting helped them regain confidence as they prepared for the postseason, which resulted in a World Series win.

Beyond the team's outlook, Glasnow is also looking forward to opening the 2025 season in Japan, especially after experiencing last year’s international series in South Korea.

“I fully realized like how much of a Justin Bieber effect Shohei and Yamamoto and all those guys had, and I can only imagine going to Japan, that was in Korea!”

Now that Tyler Glasnow is healthy and the pitching staff is revamped, the Dodgers are all set for another deep postseason run.