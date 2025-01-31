The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hungry for excellence since Guggenheim Baseball Management assumed ownership more than a decade ago, but their appetite has become especially ravenous during the last two years. They added to a sturdy core that included future Hall of Famers Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw, among others, and assembled one of the deepest rosters on paper in MLB history.

And the 2024 World Series champions might not be done yet. Based on all the talent the Dodgers have added to their clubhouse this winter, one would surmise that the free agency reservoir is dried up by now. That is not the case whatsoever, though, as there are still plenty of valuable contributors on the open market.

Can LA actually complete more notable signings before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in February? The juggernaut is expected to eventually work out a deal with franchise great Kershaw, and the front office is also not ruling out other moves.

“We've obviously stayed in touch with Kersh and I think our sentiments are out there, and we know Kersh also wants to be a Dodger for life, so we'll continue to be in contact with him,” general manager Brandon Gomes told “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.” “On the other front, look, you never say never and we'll continue to be opportunistic at looking at places on how to round out the roster. But we feel very happy with what we've done to this point.”

No one can let their guard down when the aggressive Dodgers are around

Gomes' comments are rather mundane as far as executive responses go, but because the ballclub in question is the Dodgers, non-Los Angeles fans are quivering at the phrase “never say never.” Ownership has already pledged massive amounts of deferred salary to its players, so it is certainly reasonable to think that the team would kick some more dollars down the road in order to cement another deal.

Gluttony may be one of the seven deadly sins, but the Dodgers will not hesitate on upgrading their roster further if it works in their favor. They are merely taking advantage of the system that MLB has questionably put in place. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes cannot afford to concern themselves with public opinion. They are always ready to pounce.

Even if re-signing Clayton Kershaw is the last worthwhile personnel decision LA makes before the 2025 season begins, the Bleeding Dodger Blue will be extremely satisfied with the organization's winter efforts. Newcomers Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Hyeseong Kim and Michael Conforto should theoretically keep them well-fed for another year.