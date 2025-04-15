Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is already a star. Injuries have negatively impacted Glasnow at times in his career, but he's one of the better hurlers in the game when healthy. The 31-year-old is still looking for ways to improve, however. Glasnow recently explained a change he made to his curveball, via Buster Olney of ESPN.

Tyler Glasnow describes the alteration he made with his curveball. pic.twitter.com/iKC0i9hjLO — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyler Glasnow looking to make big impact for Dodgers

The video is incredibly insightful. Glasnow details the specific change he made, how he holds the baseball and how he throws it. Perhaps the change will help Glasnow get back on track in 2024.

Through three starts, the right-hander has pitched to an abysmal 4.85 ERA. Glasnow has struck out 17 hitters across 13 innings while walking nine. If Glasnow can avoid injury, he should be able to bounce back sooner rather than later.

Overall, the Dodgers hold a 12-6 record. That mark is good for third place in the National League West standings. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres lead the division with a 14-3 record while the San Francisco Giants are in second place at 12-4. The Arizona Diamondbacks, at 9-7, are in fourth place.

The NL West is arguably the most competitive division in baseball. Los Angeles was expected to run away with the division regardless, but the other ball clubs in the NL West are making things interesting up to this point. Of course, it is only April. There is still plenty of time for the Dodgers to find their rhythm and take back the lead of the division.

LA will be in an especially favorable position if Tyler Glasnow can find his footing and pitch up to his full potential. When he is at his best, Glasnow is nearly impossible to hit against.

The Dodgers' next game is scheduled for Tuesday night at 10:10 PM EST in Los Angeles.