The Los Angeles Dodgers initially placed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injury list after he experienced shoulder discomfort in the team's 9-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 27. On May 31, the club decided to move Glasnow to the 60-day IL, making the situation much more concerning than before.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old ace opened up about his shoulder and back, claiming that he's fine, according to David Vassegh of 570 L.A. Sports. Tyler Glasnow even admitted that he plans to participate in a bullpen session over the weekend.

“Tyler Glasnow said his back is feeling fine and is planning on throwing a bullpen session this weekend.”

The 2024 All-Star also downplayed the troubling “body soreness” statements from manager Dave Roberts, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Overall, Tyler Glasnow seems incredibly optimistic despite being on the 60-day IL.

“Tyler Glasnow downplayed the ‘general body soreness' that Dave Roberts brought up yesterday. Had some back soreness that kept him [from] throwing for a couple days. Glasnow said his shoulder feels good and he will throw another bullpen this week, likely Friday or Saturday.”

While it's not entirely clear when Glasnow is due to return, the Dodgers' star is seemingly optimistic about his injury. While he nurses back to health, Los Angeles is focused on continuing its solid season. L.A. is currently in first place in the NL West and is one game ahead of the San Diego Padres.

With Tyler Glasnow ruled out for a good chunk of the summer, the Dodgers will rely on a starting rotation consisting of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, and Clayton Kershaw. It's also expected for Shohei Ohtani to join the rotation at some point this season, as he's been working his way back from an elbow injury that's prevented him from seeing the mound.

Los Angeles will be glad to have Tyler Glasnow back in action down the road. When healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in MLB. Throughout his career, he has a 3.83 ERA and 1.157 WHIP while recording 869 strikeouts.