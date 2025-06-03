Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow did not have a positive injury update to share for the team.

Glasnow suffered a shoulder injury during the Dodgers' April 27 matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team diagnosed him with right shoulder inflammation, placing him on the 15-day injured list the next day.

Fast forward to June and Los Angeles still hasn't seen positive progress for an immediate return from Glasnow. Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts said that the pitcher's body isn't responding when it comes to making a full recovery, according to team reporter Aiden Gonzalez.

“Tyler Glasnow threw a bullpen recently, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his body is “not responding.” He’s still playing catch, but the team doesn’t know when he’ll get off a mound again,” Gonzalez wrote.

“I know he’s just as frustrated as we all are,” Roberts said.

What's next for Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers

It's unfortunate news for the Dodgers to get when it comes to Tyler Glasnow.

He has made five starts this season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings. He struck out 23 batters while only conceding 11 walks, nine runs, and four home runs. His first season with the Dodgers ended early last year because of right elbow tendinitis.

The Dodgers have done well to make up for his absence. They are 18-13 since April 28, proving themselves to still be formidable at the bullpen while Glasnow recovers from the injury.

Los Angeles boasts a 36-23 record on the season, holding the top spot in the NL West Division standings. They have the third-best record in the conference, trailing the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

Following Monday's series opener against the Mets, the Dodgers will prepare for their next three games against the squad. Tuesday's matchup will take place 10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday's at 10:10 p.m. ET, and Thursday's at 4:10 p.m. ET.