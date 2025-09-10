Tyler Glasnow picked up his first win since March when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Monday. Despite giving up a run in the second inning after a leadoff walk came around to score, Glasnow had a no-hitter going after seven innings. But with his pitch count reaching triple digits, manager Dave Roberts pulled him from the game. And the 10th-year veteran understood the move.

“Any time you’re in the game and someone asks you if you want to stay in, you’re always gonna say ‘Yes.’ I’ll always be like, ‘Yeah, let me keep going.’ But I respect the decision to take me out. It’s fine,” Glasnow said, per Foul Territory

“I had like 50 pitches in the first two innings. So I kinda figured, after seven with 107 pitches, I figured they weren’t going to let me keep going. I would have loved to. But I just think with the playoffs coming up, and I guess like my last few years of injuries… I completely understand,” he added.

Tyler Glasnow dominates in Dodgers’ near no-hitter

Glasnow allowed one run on two walks while racking up 11 strikeouts in seven hitless innings. With the win the All-Star righty improves to 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.031 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 75.2 innings on the season.

The Dodgers nearly had a combined no-hitter on Monday. Blake Treinen blanked Colorado in the eighth inning before Tanner Scott allowed the Rockies’ first hit of the game in the ninth.

It was the second time in three games that the Dodgers lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning. Yoshinobu Yamamoto held the Baltimore Orioles hitless through 8.2 innings on Saturday. But Los Angeles went on to lose that game as Baltimore rallied to a 4-3 victory. On Monday, LA got the win.

“It’s kinda weird but not all 107[-pitch outings] is created equal. There’s been some starts where I’m 80 pitches in and it’s like high-stress innings… and you can kinda feel it. But that game, I didn’t have a ton of runners on or any sort of high-stress innings. And it felt like I could have gone a lot more… But it is what it is. We ended up winning, which is good. That’s all I want,” Glasnow explained.

The Dodgers have won three straight matchups, improving to a two-game lead in the NL West. LA gets another shot at the lowly Rockies when Blake Snell takes the mound on Wednesday.