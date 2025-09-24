When Tanner Scott blew his MLB-leading 10th save on the way to a Los Angeles Dodgers loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, it sent fans into a panic.

How could a team with one of the best starting rotations in baseball, featuring at least six pitchers who would start for the vast majority of MLB teams, be so darn bad when they go to the bullpen, especially when many of the same players are returning from last season's World Series run?

With Scott, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates all questionable options moving forward, MLB Network's Tom Verducci dropped a unique take on MLB Central, declaring that he would use a returning Roki Sasaki as a closer moving forward.

“The answer is yes, it could be. I think he's going to take the ball twice this week, both times in high-leverage situations, and I would not be surprised if Roki Sasaki is the closer for the Dodgers,” Verducci declared.

“He hit a hundred miles an hour out of the bullpen in AAA. That's not by accident; they used him out of the bullpen. They want to see if this works. Right now, I just don't think you can trust Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen at the end of the game. Probably Alex Vesia is your one true guy you really trust. Sasaki's got the stuff to do it.

Article Continues Below

“Now there's an adjustment to using a starting pitcher late in a game like this in terms of a warm-up, wants to get ready, but they're going to give this a trial run this week. I'm not saying he's going to be their closer, but I think high leverage spots, and it could be the ninth inning, I think Sasaki is going to be an option for the Dodgers.”

Widely considered the best amateur international free agent prospect to come to Major League Baseball since Shohei Ohtani, Sasaki struggled to acclimate to the AL West from Japan's Pacific League, amassing an ERA of 4.72 over 34.1 innings pitched with a win and a loss on his record. Sasaki suffered a shoulder impingement in May that initially looked season-ending, but he was able to make his way back to the mound, where he began starting in OKC before transitioning to the bullpen over his last few appearances.

Will Sasaki actually be able to close out games for the Dodgers? As a traditional closer, that remains to be seen, as the 23-year-old has been prepared to be a high-profile starter for his entire baseball career and may not have the killer's mindset needed to throw one lights out inning instead of four, five, six, or even more really good ones. But if he can show his stuff works in high-leverage situations, the Dodgers will unquestionably benefit from it, as they really need a consistent answer once Dave Roberts takes the ball from his starter.