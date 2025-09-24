The Los Angeles Dodgers watched another late lead slip away, and Tanner Scott once again stood at the center of it. The Dodgers bullpen faltered in the ninth inning of their matchup with the Diamondbacks, turning a 4-0 advantage into a crushing 5-4 defeat. For Los Angeles, the loss not only stung in the standings but also highlighted a growing issue that refuses to go away.

Tanner Scott was blunt after the game. “Should have won the game. My fault,” the closer admitted. His 10th blown save of the season kept the Dodgers bullpen under heavy scrutiny. The unit has been inconsistent and fragile during key moments, and this collapse may prove costly. The Dodgers had control behind strong starting pitching but simply could not finish.

The defeat also carried significant implications beyond Los Angeles. The Diamondbacks capitalized and kept their playoff hopes alive. They now sit just one game behind the Mets for a Wild Card spot and remain tied with the Reds. The Dodgers-Diamondbacks rivalry only intensified with this result, as postseason implications grew heavier.

Meanwhile, the NL West remains unsettled. The Padres are only 1 1/2 games back of the Dodgers after the loss. That pressure adds urgency to every bullpen decision Dave Roberts makes. The team needs stability in the ninth inning, but Scott’s repeated struggles have made that search complicated.

For the Diamondbacks, the result means more than just another win. It was a reminder that they remain in the fight, refusing to fade even as the calendar closes in on October. Every game is a chance to climb closer, and the Dodgers’ mistakes gave them a lifeline.

Los Angeles still controls its own destiny, but nights like this spark real doubt. Can the Dodgers bullpen finally lock down games when October pressure peaks? Or will these late-inning meltdowns become the story that overshadows a season built on star power and big moments?