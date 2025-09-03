The phrase “that one got out of here in a hurry” was created for home runs like the one Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani swatted on Tuesday night.

Ohtani hit his 46th long ball of the season — the 100th of his Dodgers career — in the third inning of LA's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he positively smoked it. Meaning, he hit the thing 120 miles per hour.

Shohei just hit this homer 120 mph pic.twitter.com/1TrgrE6GlS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The pitch came in low and inside from Bubba Chandler at 99 mph and Ohtani promptly deposited it into the right field seats.

Ohtani's home run was the second-hardest of the season so far, behind only Oneil Cruz, whose 122.9 mph shot in May was the hardest in the Statcast era (2015-present). It's also the hardest-hit homer by any Dodgers player in that time. One more record: It was the hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era off of a pitch thrown at least 99 mph.

For Ohtani, it brings him a little bit closer to the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 49 home runs. Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is the current MLB leader with 50.

More importantly for LA, the solo shot brought the Dodgers to within 4-2 after Clayton Kershaw allowed four runs in the first inning. They later tied the game on a solo home run from Andy Pages in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers are clinging to a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West, and with the team beginning three straight series against teams in last place in their divisions, this is the perfect time for them to start building a cushion.

After three games against the Pirates, the Dodgers will travel to Baltimore for three against the Orioles before returning home to face the Colorado Rockies. They do not have any games remaining against the Padres.