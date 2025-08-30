The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Shohei Ohtani continues to make history. The Dodgers star reached another rare milestone, becoming the first major leaguer since Jimmie Foxx in 1932 to record at least 120 runs, 90 walks, and 45 home runs before September. This latest Shohei Ohtani milestone highlights his dominance and further cements his place among the game’s all-time greats.

Shohei Ohtani is the first major leaguer to have at least 120 runs, 90 walks and 45 homers prior to September in a season since Jimmie Foxx did so in 1932. pic.twitter.com/5QI3iES8ol — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani’s historic run production has been nothing short of sensational. He has provided the lineup with constant power and energy, keeping the team in the playoff race. Every time Ohtani steps to the plate, there is a sense of anticipation from fans and opposing pitchers alike. His ability to blend elite power, plate discipline, and speed has made him one of the most complete hitters in baseball.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the rarity of the company he joins. Jimmie Foxx accomplished the feat more than 90 years ago, in an era filled with legends. Since then, no player has matched this statistical combination until Ohtani’s incredible 2025 campaign. It reflects not only his individual brilliance but also his unwavering consistency throughout the season.

Ohtani’s success has also brought energy to the Dodgers clubhouse. Teammates and coaches continue to praise his work ethic and leadership on and off the field. Manager Dave Roberts has often called Ohtani a “game-changer,” someone capable of turning the tide at any moment. With his bat leading the way, the Dodgers remain confident as they continue their postseason push.

As the season enters its final stretch, all eyes remain on Shohei Ohtani. His pursuit of more milestones and potential MVP honors makes every at-bat must-watch baseball.

If he sustains this pace, the Dodgers star could finish the season with one of the most remarkable offensive campaigns in MLB history, and this latest Shohei Ohtani milestone only adds to his growing legacy as one of the game’s most dominant players.

The only question now is, what record or milestone will Shohei Ohtani shatter next?