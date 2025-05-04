The Los Angeles Dodgers are doing a good job avoiding the World Series hangover as the team attempts to return to the Fall Classic this season. The Dodgers are off to a strong start with a 22-10 record and a one-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Still, some Dodgers have struggled at the start of 2025. Veteran third baseman Max Muncy has failed to produce at the plate early in the season. The two-time All-Star is slashing a paltry .188/.301/.292 with one home run, five RBI and seven runs scored in 30 games.

Muncy is willing to do whatever it takes to return to form. And in the Dodgers’ road matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, the broadcast noted that the 10th-year pro is suddenly wearing glasses to help with an astigmatism that may have contributed to his poor offensive showing.

“You remember last year, Kike Hernandez turned his season around when he started wearing glasses,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal remarked via FOX Sports: MLB on X. “Well, Max [Muncy] goes to the same eye doctor as Kike and about two weeks ago the doctor said, ‘Listen, you’re vision is 20/12. It’s perfect. Well, close to it. But you do have an astigmatism… in your right eye. You don’t necessarily need glasses but you might want to try them.’ And Max thought, ‘It can’t hurt.’”

Dodgers’ veteran Max Muncy still searching for answers at the plate

So Muncy is rocking the glasses with the hope that they’ll help him heat up at the plate. The early results have been mixed. Through eight innings Saturday night Muncy has failed to record a hit, going 0-1. He did, however, draw two walks. So perhaps he’s seeing the ball a bit better now after all.

Muncy is not shy about trying new things if there’s a chance doing so will elevate his game. After seeing the offensive production attributed to torpedo bats early this season Muncy opted to give them a shot. But after feeling uncomfortable, he stopped using a torpedo bat. Hopefully he has better luck with the glasses.

Muncy is healthy this season after dealing with injury for a large chunk of last year. He missed nearly 90 games in 2024 with an oblique strain that landed him on the 60-day IL. Muncy was able to return to the lineup in August and get into game shape ahead of the playoffs. He then helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series victory, the franchise’s eighth championship overall and its second in the last four years.