As they prepare to defend back-to-back World Series titles, the Los Angeles Dodgers may need to think about their lineup Following the offseason acquisition of Kyle Tucker, one of baseball’s most reliable run producers, lineup balance has shifted from concern to opportunity.

Since joining the organization in 2022, the three-time World Series champion has typically hit near the top of the order. However, a deeper and more dynamic roster could allow Los Angeles to prioritize efficiency over tradition, with one possible adjustment involving a move to the fifth spot.

Dodgers Territory, a branch of the popular Foul Territory Network, shared a clip of The Athletic’s Katie Woo to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) as she discussed how the slugger's arrival could reshape the middle of the lineup heading into the upcoming MLB season.

“Career-high RBI. If he's hitting 5th all season.”

In the video, Woo explained that a shift in lineup position would not affect Freeman’s approach or preparation. She emphasized that the veteran hitter has consistently produced regardless of where he bats.

“I feel like Freddie Freeman can roll out of bed and hit, and Freddie Freeman is also the type of guy that doesn’t care where he hits in the lineup. To me, Freddie Freeman has never had an ego in this game. And if he had one, he will check it.”

The reasoning behind the potential move is straightforward. Batting behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Tucker would place Freeman in the middle of near-constant on-base traffic. Few lineups in baseball could generate that level of sustained RBI opportunity.

The 2020 NL MVP turns 37 during the season, and a lower lineup spot could help reduce physical wear while keeping his offensive impact intact. With Tucker entering his prime, the Dodgers can afford to distribute run-production responsibilities more evenly.

The Dodgers' anticipated lineup adjustments are indicative of a larger organizational shift away from rigid star hierarchy and toward matchup optimization. Instead of a demotion, Freeman hitting fifth would show just how highly regarded his consistency is.