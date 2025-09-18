The Los Angeles Dodgers face a setback as the NL West playoff race tightens. Catcher Will Smith will not return from the injured list when first eligible on Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the decision. Smith is still dealing with swelling in his right hand after suffering a bone bruise earlier this month.

The injury update surrounding Smith affects the team’s plans heading into the final stretch. Smith has been one of the Dodgers’ most productive hitters. He owns a .296 batting average, 17 home runs, and a .901 OPS in 110 games. His 153 wRC+ ranks second on the Los Angeles baseball team, behind only Shohei Ohtani.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that Roberts confirmed Smith will not be activated for the Dodgers’ four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, which begins Thursday.

“Will Smith will not be ready to be activated when he’s eligible on Saturday, Dave Roberts said. He will likely see some live pitching next week while the Dodgers are in Arizona.”

This latest Dodgers injury news comes after Smith was scratched from the lineup minutes before first pitch on Wednesday. His hand swelled again, preventing him from catching. Though he could face live pitching soon, the team has not set a return date.

Without the 30-year-old catcher, the Dodgers continue to rely on Ben Rortvedt and a recovering Dalton Rushing. Rushing is expected to return next week but remains a backup option for now.

Roberts expressed cautious optimism, but uncertainty still surrounds the timing of Smith’s return. The Dodgers hold a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West playoff race. That margin could shrink fast with only 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Smith’s absence impacts the Dodgers’ offensive balance and game management behind the plate. Without his bat in the lineup or his leadership on defense, Los Angeles must push forward without one of its most trusted players.