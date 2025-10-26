After some early offense to start Game 2 of the 2025 World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers scoring a run in the first inning and the Toronto Raptors matching their number in the third, things turned into a certified pitchers' duel at Rogers Centre, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kevin Gausman retiring batter after batter for a quiet middle of the game.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, they survived the sixth inning unscathed, a minor miracle considering how Game 1 shook out, but eventually, one team would need to break the tie in order to take the series back to Los Angeles one way or the other.

Enter Will Smith, the Dodgers' catcher and a serious contender to win the NL batting title during the regular season before injuries derailed the end of his run. Facing off against the Blue Jays ace with one out already on the board, Smith took the sixth ball thrown his way, a 94 mph fastball, to the yard, blasting it 404 feet into the upper decks for the lead.

Smelling blood in the water, Teoscar swung for the fences next, but it was Max Muncy, LA's sixth hitter, who delivered the goods, bashing another four-seamer 351 yards and giving a fan an unwelcome souvenir to go with the experience. Suddenly up 3-1, the Blue Jays pulled their starting pitcher and got out of the inning without further runs behind Louis Varland, but the damage was done: LA went up 3-1 and only grew that further in the eighth inning, thanks to some tough decision-making by the Blue Jays.