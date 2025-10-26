The Toronto Blue Jays got to Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen in Game 1 of the World Series. The Blue Jays’ historic offensive eruption in the sixth inning of the opener lifted the team to an 11-4 win.

But Toronto faced another tall task with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for the Dodgers in Game 2. Fresh off a complete-game gem in the NLCS, Yamamoto has kept the Blue Jays’ offense in check through seven innings Saturday.

Manager John Schneider recognizes that succeeding against the All-Star hurler is no small feat. But he provided some insight into the team’s approach. “We’re grinding him, which is what we’re trying to do. He’s got really good stuff, five pitches. You gotta be ready to hit a mistake. But at the same time you gotta really, really focus on areas because he’s a really good executor,” Schneider said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Blue Jays look for answers against Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers’ rotation made history for its dominance in the NLCS. And the team is hoping that Yamamoto’s hot streak carries over to the World Series. He’s allowed one run on four hits while striking out five batters through seven innings.

Blue Jays' ace Kevin Gausman matched Yamamoto frame for frame through six innings with the game tied 1-1. However, the Dodgers took the lead with solo home runs by Max Muncy and Will Smith in the top of the seventh, chasing Gausman from the game.