The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2025 season as World Series favorites. To the shock of no one, they made the World Series in relatively easy fashion by winning the National League West and dispatching the Milwaukee Brewers in a quick four-game sweep during the NLDS. Yet, Game 1 of the World Series came with a new twist.

The Dodgers were annihilated by the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4. Starting pitcher Blake Snell failed to make it out of the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs. Los Angeles' bullpen went on to allow nine runs, including a grand slam to the pinch-hitting Addison Barger. The massacre shocked the baseball world. However, Dodgers catcher Will Smith promises a “fun night” as the boys in blue attempt to even up the series with starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

“He's been great, said Smith (via Dodger Blue). “Great all year, he has the experience from last year. He's so focused right now. It's going to be a fun night for him.”

Smith's comments are cool, calm, and collected. And although the Dodgers are not in danger of losing the series yet, they need a great performance from Yamamoto. Going down 0-2 would be disastrous for Los Angeles. Not insurmountable, knowing the Dodgers' propensity for come-from-behind wins and roster talent, but it would certainly make winning their second consecutive World Series tougher than expected.

Thankfully, Yamamoto is an ace and possesses electric stuff that has been nearly unhittable throughout the regular and postseason. In three playoff starts, Yamamoto has a 1.83 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 19.2 innings, including a complete game against Milwaukee in the NLCS. The Japanese right-hander has been lights-out, making Smith's promise of a “fun night” feel more guaranteed than hopeful.

World Series Game 2 will be the first time Yamamoto has pitched against the Blue Jays in his career. It will also be his second-career World Series start, and fittingly, his second time toeing the rubber in a Game 2. In his first World Series start versus the New York Yankees, Yamamoto dazzled, allowing one run across six innings. He was good enough to get the win against New York, and the Dodgers need him to do the same against the Blue Jays.