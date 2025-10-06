The Los Angeles Dodgers face a big lineup change on Monday. Will Smith has learned his National League Divisional Series Game 2 status — along with Game 3 versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jack Harris of the L.A. Times revealed the starting lineup at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. Smith's name was swapped with Ben Rortvedt. The Dodgers insider revealed why Smith isn't slotted in his starter role.

“Will Smith still not starting as he continues to build back up behind the plate, but could likely come off the bench again mid-game,” Harris posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

He included an excerpt from a conversation via L.A. manager Dave Roberts.

“Dave Roberts said Will Smith did feel good coming out of Game 1, and that they are still just trying build up his workload,” Harris said.

But what about the third game of the series?

“He expects Smith to start Game 3 if things keep trending well,” Harris added.

Has Will Smith been active for Dodgers postseason?

The veteran catcher competed in 110 of the 162 regular season games for the defending World Series champs.

Smith's hand injury limited him in September. Smith already faced uncertainty with his playing status ahead of Game 1 versus the Phillies.

Rortvedt entered the picture for the Dodgers on Sept. 20. The 28-year-old came to L.A. via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in March 2024.

The Dodgers have still rolled on without the catcher fully healthy. L.A. swept the wildcard series against the Cincinnati Reds to launch its postseason run, then erased a 3-0 deficit to beat Philly 5-3 to start the NLDS.