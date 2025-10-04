The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for their NLDS opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, but All-Star catcher Will Smith’s availability remains uncertain.

The Dodgers included Smith on the roster for the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds, but he did not make an appearance. He was carried as a potential bat off the bench; however, manager Dave Roberts did admit there was limited confidence in his ability to catch at that stage. Ben Rortvedt and rookie Dalton Rushing rose to the occasion behind the plate as Los Angeles swept the two-game series, advancing without needing Smith.

The 30-year-old catcher has been out of the lineup since Sept. 9 with a hairline fracture in his right hand. He appeared in just one game after Sept. 3 before being placed on the injured list and has not caught in three weeks. Although he has managed to stay on the active roster, whether he can provide defensive support is still doubtful.

During Friday's media availability, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed the latest on Smith.

Roberts stated that it’s too early to say if Smith will be behind the plate this weekend. Smith will go through another live batting practice tonight, after which the team will reassess his status, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

Smith is coming off his third consecutive All-Star season, hitting .296 with a .404 on-base percentage, .497 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .901 OPS across 110 games. His production with runners in scoring position has been particularly impactful, with a .337 batting average and .973 OPS in those situations. Smith’s offensive consistency has made him one of the most reliable catchers in the league.

In Smith’s absence, Rortvedt has picked up the slack behind the plate. He batted .224 in the regular season (11-for-49) and impressed in the Wild Card round, going 3-for-6 (.500) while also drawing praise for his work with the pitching staff. Rushing also remains an option, giving Los Angeles three catchers to maneuver with as they approach the NLDS roster decisions.

Philadelphia enters the series with one of the most complete rosters in baseball, featuring a strong starting rotation, a deep lineup, and a reliable bullpen. The Dodgers will lean on Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, which would force Smith to contribute only as a catcher or pinch-hitter if his hand prevents full defensive action.