Although he played only 110 games during the regular season, catcher Will Smith is the only Los Angeles Dodgers player to post a .290-plus batting average, a .490-plus slugging percentage and a .900-plus OPS during the 2025 campaign. A hand injury put his career year on pause and kept him out for most of September, but the three-time All-Star is nearly at 100 percent, per SportsNet LA's David Vassegh. Fans will not find him in the latest starting lineup, however.

Ben Rortvedt will bat ninth and man backstop duties versus the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, via the team's X account. Smith, who was on the Dodgers' NL Wild Card Series roster, will stay ready in the dugout. He intends to catch during this colossal meeting with the Fightin' Phils.

Perhaps manager Dave Roberts will employ the two-time World Series champion as a pinch-hitter until he is ready to get behind the plate. Because of the need to play Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, there is not much Los Angeles can do to navigate this current situation. Obviously, it is hard for Smith to rush back from a hairline fracture in his right hand given the nature of his position, but his presence on the NLDS roster suggests a return is imminent.

In the meanwhile, the Dodgers will trust Rortvedt to guide Ohtani through his first-ever postseason start. The former second-round draft pick has proven to be a definite asset at catcher, despite his almost nonexistent offensive production. If he can call an excellent game for the Japanese superstar, then less pressure should be on the lineup in this Game 1 battle.

Still, inside of what figures to be a rowdy Citizens Bank Park, Dodgers fans would feel more comfortable with a healthy Will Smith. The action gets started on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. ET.