With Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith's return uncertain ahead of the postseason, manager Dave Roberts selected Ben Rortvedt to be his primary catcher. Smith won't be making a full recovery ahead of the Dodgers' postseason run, forcing the team for an alternative starting catcher before the playoffs.

Roberts announced his decision amidst his update on Smith's uncertain return date on Saturday, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Ben Rortvedt will receive “the lion’s share” of starts behind the plate in Smith’s absence,” Ardaya reported from Roberts.

Since joining the Dodgers via trade, Rortvedt is batting .294 with a .721 OPS, and a .368 OBP in 13 games, remaining a bright spot on a full-time basis since September 4. He went 1-for-3 in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Smith's health has improved gradually. While the catcher hasn't taken any significant steps back, which is encouraging, it's difficult for the Dodgers to guage when he'll be ready to return.

“We’re sort of at a standstill,” Roberts said. “Not getting worse, getting a little bit better each day. He caught Glas today in the ‘pen, which is good. Not sure when he’s going to start throwing or hitting, so it’s hard to get excited.”

Heading into the playoffs, Roberts doesn't anticipate Smith to return to form at any point in October. However, he hopes the Dodgers will have their All-Star catcher behind the plate at some point during the postseason.

“I don’t think it’s going to be 100% in October, so I think that there’s no better example or case study than Freddie. Once you get to that point, it kind of is what it is and you’ve just got to go,” Roberts explained.

Will Smith's playoff return ‘up in the air' for Dodgers

As his All-Star catcher Will Smith's return remains uncertain ahead of the postseason, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remained transparent with the media. Roberts didn't sugarcoat his All-Star catcher's status ahead of the playoffs, signaling the roster move for Smith's replacement after clinching the 2025 playoffs.

“Will Smith has a small hairline fracture in his right hand, which was revealed by another scan Dave Roberts said. Roberts expressed optimism, but “it’s up in the air” if he will be available at the beginning of the postseason,” Dodgers Insider reported.

The Dodgers officially clinched their 13th consecutive postseason berth with a 6-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.