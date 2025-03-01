Many believe the only thing that can stop the Los Angeles Dodgers this upcoming season are injury issues. They overcame those problems in their pitching staff and still won the 2024 World Series, but repeating as champions is arguably the most difficult thing a major sports franchise can accomplish. A healthy Will Smith is a major component of LA's 2025 blueprint. The two-time All-Star catcher was not ready to go at the beginning of spring training, but the team and their fans are getting good news on Friday.

“Will Smith is playing for the first time this spring after dealing with an ankle issue,” The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported ahead of the Dodgers' exhibition game versus the Los Angeles Angels. “Smith said earlier this spring he’s been dealing with it since last season. {Manager} Dave Roberts confirmed today it’s a bone bruise on Smith’s right ankle.”

Will Smith ready to help Dodgers take care of business in 2025

Because the Dodgers have new pitchers like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki joining the team, and others returning from injury like Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May, it is obviously good to have an active starting catcher at Camelback Ranch. Smith is used to constant changeover in the rotation, though, and should therefore be able to get on the same page as the rest of the staff in time for the start of the 2025 season.

Veteran Austin Barnes has held down the fort in the meantime. Smith's absence has also allowed young Dalton Rushing, who is currently the No. 30 prospect in MLB's top 100 rankings, to get more time behind the plate. The 29-year-old is ready for in-game action now, though.

Will Smith batted just .248 in 2024 but posted at least 20 home runs and 75 RBIs in a single campaign for the third time of his MLB career. He also ranked first in catcher's caught stealing above average, per Baseball Savant, which measures “the number of extra caught stealings compared to the expectation of an average catcher.” Quite simply, Smith is one of the most complete players at his position.

His spring training debut coincides with that of reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers will battle the Angels on Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET.