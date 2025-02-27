The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a concoction of perennial MLB All-Stars and ascending prospects ahead of 2025. Dalton Rushing represents the latter, as he's attempting to hit the big leagues this year with the defending champs. Plus join the likes of Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and company in repeating as World Series winners.

Los Angeles has the 24-year-old getting his reps in Cactus League Play. The Triple-A prospect Rushing arrives as the 30th overall talent in a class that features another prized Dodgers newcomer in Roki Sasaki. The Memphis native Rushing is also the Dodgers' top catching prospect.

But that means Rushing could end up succeeding the perennial All-Star Smith. The longtime Dodgers catcher remains on contract until 2033. Smith is also entering '25 with back-to-back MLB All-Star game nods. The 29-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down — even with the intrigue of Rushing possibly lining up behind home plate.

This scenario is nothing like a hot shot rookie NFL quarterback trying to replace the starter, though. Rushing revealed he's really here to push Smith to another significant baseball honor: A future trip to Cooperstown and entering the Baseball Hall of Fame once his career ends.

“From a catching perspective, my job is to step in and make Will's job easier. Give him a little bit of time. Let him be the player that he is and continue to make a name for himself, and make a push for the Hall of Fame,” Rushing told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation Wednesday.

Does Dodgers prospect have definitive role ahead of season opener?

Rushing may be earning playing time through wearing a mask and chest protector at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. But does that solidify the spot he'll really line up in?

“I can't give you a definite role as to what I'm going to be on this team,” Rushing explained to McKain. “Whether if its opening season in Japan or middle of the season when we're playing in Colorado.”

The 40th overall pick and former Louisville Cardinals star even doesn't know yet if he'll head overseas and play in the Tokyo Series. The Dodgers open their title defense against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 in Japan's capitol city. Rushing, though, revealed what his real role is during spring training.

“At the end of the day, my job is to show up there and hit. Whatever they ask me to do, I'll do it,” Rushing said

The Dodgers inserted Rushing in the batting lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. He took one walk in the 9-3 Dodgers victory. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect has gone to the bat four times during the Phoenix games — scoring one run. The Dodgers are currently 2-5 in Cactus League action.