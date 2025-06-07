The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed a walk-off home run end their Saturday game. Nolan Arenado smacked his homer to seal the 2-1 victory for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yoshinobu Yamamoto wasn't on the mound for that HR, though.

Yamamoto even hit a feat not seen since 2019 before Arenado's blast. The right-handed pitcher reached a territory last seen in L.A. by a two-time World Series champion thrower.

Per the account Dodgers Tailgate, Yamamoto now owns these marks for 2025 including in the scoreless inning category.

“Yoshinobu has tossed six scoreless innings while striking out nine batters for the fourth time this season, leading the majors in such games,” the account shared via X (formerly Twitter).

Here's the former Dodgers pitcher Yamamoto matched.

“It's also the first time a Dodger pitcher has recorded that many games in a season since Walker Buehler in 2019, who also had four,” Dodgers Tailgate shared.

And Yamamoto hit these marks as 60% of the season remains. He's also hitting this feat as Yamamoto admitted to dealing with loneliness on the Dodgers — as his friends and family are in his native Japan. However, his Dodger teammates have been supportive of him.

How effective Yoshinobu Yamamoto was for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles and manager Dave Roberts threw their ace out on the field for Saturday's road game. Yamamoto entered Busch Stadium leading the Dodgers in three major pitching categories: Wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Yamamoto went straight after St. Louis with his four-seam fastball and splitter — both topping past 90 mph. He inserted in a 91 mph cutter too in the first inning. He left two runners stranded on base in striking out Lars Nootbar to close the first.

The Cards managed to earn two hits off the Dodgers' top pitcher in the bottom of the second. But Yamamoto fanned two more batters off a 92 and 90 mph splitter.

L.A.'s 26-year-old star didn't allow a hit until the fifth. Nootbar singled to left but STL failed to score — as two more runners got left on base.

Alex Vesia ultimately relieved Yamamoto in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Casparius eventually entered in the eighth. Casparius surrendered the home run during the bottom of the ninth. He took the loss in allowing five hits and two runs. Yamamoto struck out nine total batters and allowed four hits.