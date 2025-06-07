The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in the first game of their weekend series. Heading into Saturday's matchup, the Cardinals had their work cut out for them against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a National League Cy Young candidate. In a close game, St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley allowed Shohei Ohtani to tie the game on a wild pitch. Lucky for him, Nolan Arenado came off the bench and hit a walk-off single against Ben Casparius to win the game 2-1.

Arenado's walk-off hit was not his first of the season. The former All-Star hit a walk-off home run to give the Cardinals a win over the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season. Amid hearing his own name in trade rumors, Arenado came through in the clutch yet again. His walk-off RBI single keeps the Cardinals' hopes at a sweep alive against the NL-leading Dodgers.

NOLAN. CLUTCH. Nolan Arenado comes off the bench and walks it off for the @Cardinals!

Arenado handed Casparius his first loss of the season after. Los Angeles' reliever made it nearly a month and a half without giving up an earned run, one of the best marks in Major League Baseball this year. Helsley has Arenado to thank for improving his record to 3-0 and forgiving his blown save.

Winning two games against the Dodgers is a big deal for St. Louis. General managers are made that the Cardinals are still so good. Saturday's win keeps them in the race in the NL Central, where they continue their pursuit of the Chicago Cubs.

For Los Angeles, Saturday's loss is a troubling continuation of their offensive slump. The Dodgers are 4-6 in their last ten games, scoring six or more runs their wins and five or less in their losses. For a team with so much firepower, Casparius pitching in a 1-1 game is a rare event.

Arenado and the Cardinals hope to carry their momentum into Sunday's season finale. However, second-year starter Michael McGreevy is at a big disadvantage against Los Angeles legend Clayton Kershaw.