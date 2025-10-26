Yoshinobu Yamamoto has done it again! In the Los Angeles Dodgers' NLCS win a week ago, the Japanese right-hander threw a rare complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers. After having an up-and-down season in 2025, Yamamoto seemingly found his stride at just the right time.

After Snell struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series, Dodgers fans were wondering if Yamamoto would share the same fate in Game 2. It turns out that Yamamoto is just built differently. The Japanese sensation shocked the world by throwing another 1-run complete game, securing the win for Los Angeles.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was in awe of Yamamoto's excellent form in Game 2. The 2024 World Series MVP explained how the star's excellent command and gutsy pitch-calling led to success on the mound. He then goes on to say what every Dodgers fan is thinking: that they're glad that Yamamoto decided to join their team instead of other teams.

Freddie Freeman had high praise for Yoshinobu Yamamoto after a stellar complete game in the World Series 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ycpd9XTuSf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2025

Just like Game 2 of the NLCS, Yamamoto faced some trouble early on. He got out of an early potential scoring situation in the first inning, and then gave up a run in the third after a series of hits led to an Alejandro Kirk sac fly to tie the game. After that, though, the Dodgers pitcher was lights out. Yamamoto struck out eight and faced the minimum number of batters in multiple innings. That kept his arm fresh and gave Dave Roberts the confidence to allow him to finish the game.

The Dodgers probably needed every bit of Yamamoto's excellence to tie this series. Their bullpen has been incredibly shaky all season long, and Game 1 was proof of that. After Snell struggled to go the distance, the Dodgers' bullpen gave up nine home runs to the Blue Jays. With Yamamoto's complete game, though, Los Angeles heads back to Dodger Stadium with a tied series.