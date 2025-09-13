Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has had quite a week and a half. Last Saturday, Yamamoto was denied a no-hitter with one out against the Baltimore Orioles.

In the process, he etched his name into the history books. Yamamoto became the first Dodgers pitcher to fall short of a no-hitter with one out since 1923, with Dazzy Vance of the Brooklyn Robins.

On Friday, history seemed to repeat itself, but by other means. According to OptaStats, Yamamoto became the first pitcher in MLB history to be winless over three starts, despite having 30+ wins and allowing less than 10 runs.

On Friday the Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-1. Altogether, Yamamoto pitched seven innings and had 10 strikeouts, allowing one earned run, one hit, and one walk.

Afterward, reliever Tanner Scott gave up three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning. In addition to the no-hitter, he had 10 strikeouts and gave up one hit on Aug. 31 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Additionally, Yamamoto became the first Dodgers pitcher since Clayton Kershaw in 2017 to have three consecutive starts with 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 82-65 and are 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions.

Currently, Yamamoto has a record of 11-8 with a 2.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts.

Yoshinobou Yamamoto has had a solid 2025 campaign.

This year has seen the best out of Yamamoto. Even while the Dodgers pitching staff has had to deal with a rash of injuries, Yamamoto has maintained a consistent presence.

In May, Yamamoto experienced a hip issue that he recovered from relatively quickly.

His high strikeout total and high performance has made him reliable. At one point, Yamamoto was seriously considered a Cy Young Award contender.

Also, Yamamoto was selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.