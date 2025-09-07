When Yoshinobu Yamamoto faced off against Jackson Holliday for the fourth time in the Los Angeles Dodgers' second game in as many days against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camden Yards, he was three strikes away from history.

After taking down the previous 26 batters he faced with relative ease, striking out 10 on 108 total pitches, Yamamoto went up 2-1 on the second baseman, but when his inside slider didn't quite break the way he wanted, a shot at history was almost certainly off the table, with the score suddenly 2-1 thanks to a solo bomb.

Now this has to be a first, right? When was the last time a pitcher came one out away from a no-hitter, regardless of the outcome? Well, according to Sportsnet Stats, one would have to go all the way back to June 17, 1923, when Dazzy Vance of the Brooklyn Robins befell a similar fate. Mind you, Vance still got the win in his contest, as the team eventually re-named the Dodgers beat down the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 for their 28th win of the year, but still, for that to happen twice to the same organization? Those are some minuscule odds.

From there, the Orioles slowly chipped away at the lead with Blake Treinin on the mound before Tanner Scott threw a 97 mph heater to Emmanuel Rivera that scored two runs and walked off the Dodgers for the second night in a row.

Had Yamamoto had the same run support as his counterpart from 102 years prior, he likely wold have still secured the win for the Dodgers against the Orioles, as scoring 10 runs in an inning is no easy task, but in the end, he was handed a no-decision, as Treinin will add the loss to his resume as LA looks to avoid the sweep in on Sunday.