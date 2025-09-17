The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to clinch the best possible spot in the 2025 MLB postseason. Of course, simply making the playoffs is a quality accomplishment for many teams. However, LA has a World Series-or-bust mentality with October right around the corner. So, what would the team's nightmare playoff scenario look like?

The Dodgers have endured some ups and downs in recent weeks. If the season were to end today, LA would be the No. 3 seed. The Dodgers currently have 84 wins while the Philadelphia Phillies have 91 victories and the Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL with 92 wins.

The No. 3 seed wouldn't be the end of the world — they would play the No. 6 seed (final NL Wild Card team) in the first round of the postseason. However, if the San Diego Padres (currently 2.0 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West) pass the Dodgers, then things will get especially concerning.

Dodgers' worst playoff situation

The Chicago Cubs currently have 87 wins. The Mets are at only 79 victories. Realistically, the Dodgers could fall to the No. 5 overall if the worst scenario presented itself. That would be a difficult situation, though.

The No. 4 seed — the Cubs right now as mentioned — would hold home field advantage in the Wild Card round of the postseason. Playing on the road at Wrigley Field presents challenges for opponents. LA is just 3-4 against Chicago up to this point in the 2025 campaign as well.

Article Continues Below

If the Dodgers advanced to the second round of the playoffs, they would have to play the Brewers. Milwaukee's small-market approach has worked to perfection this season. The Brewers' pitching leads the way while the offense is more than capable of making an impact.

If the Dodgers somehow earned an NLDS win, they would still have to take care of business in the NLCS before even thinking about the World Series. Yes, it would technically be just as long of a journey as the No. 3 seed, but the road would be especially difficult as the No. 5 seed in the National League.

The Dodgers need to find a way to hold on to their lead in the NL West. Anything is possible, but reaching the Fall Classic without having home field advantage in any series would be extremely challenging.

As the playoffs draw near, the Dodgers will do everything they can to finish the year strong and clinch a division title. The Padres, however, will give the Dodgers everything they can handle.