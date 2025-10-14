Game 1 of the 2025 National League Championship Series will be remembered for Dodgers starter Blake Snell delivering one of the best performances from a pitcher in postseason history.

That's not hyperbole. The two-time Cy Young winner became the first pitcher to face the minimum number of batters through eight innings in a playoff game since Don Larsen's 1956 perfect game. He allowed one hit and struck out 10 in that time, walking none and throwing 103 pitches. Needless to say, he left his manager in awe.

“This is as good as I can remember in the postseason against a very gritty team,” Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said, per USA Today. “You're not going to see too many performances like that, certainly in the postseason. This was pretty special.”

Of course, the Dodgers needed every bit of Snell's masterpiece as the Milwaukee Brewers similarly quieted the Dodgers bats, limiting LA to just one run until the 9th inning. That's when the Dodgers scored again on a bases-loaded walk to Mookie Betts to make it 2-0. The Brewers got one back in the bottom of the ninth before Blake Treinen stifled the threat.

“The kid is incredible,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of Snell. “I think it's the most dominant performance against us. I've been here 10 years. The kid was amazing.”

Dodgers and Brewers players marvel at Snell's gem

Freddie Freeman got the Dodgers on the board with a solo home run in the 6th inning. Playing first base beside Snell, he had a front row seat to his performance.

“I can't think of one that was just off the top of my head,” Freeman said, “that was just so good from the start. Sometimes it takes an inning or two for someone to settle in. It was from the get-go. It was a masterpiece tonight.”

On the other end, the Brewers remained baffled. Brice Turang, who went 0-4 with a pair of strikeouts, said Snell was “hitting corners with everything.”

“It felt like the ball was just sort of disappearing once it got to the box,” he said. “He was commanding the zone. He was throwing every pitch for a strike.”

“He was definitely on his game tonight,” Milwaukee center fielder Sal Frelick added. “Executed and really didn't give us too many good pitches to hit. We face a ton of really good pitchers, right? And when we see guys like that, you kind of got to choke up on the bat, find a way to get on base.”

The Dodgers and Brewers will play Game 2 of the NLCS Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.