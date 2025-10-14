The Los Angeles Dodgers leaned on experience and composure to take Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, thanks in large part to Freddie Freeman. The veteran first baseman delivered a game-changing solo home run in the sixth inning, breaking a tense scoreless tie and giving the Dodgers the momentum they needed in a 2-1 victory.

Freeman’s homer marked the 15th of his postseason career, extending his streak to six consecutive Octobers with at least one long ball. It was a vintage moment from one of baseball’s most reliable hitters, whose swing has consistently come through under pressure. After the win, Freeman joined MLB Network’s Abby Labar to discuss the approach behind the blast.

MLB Network took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) posting the two-time World Series champion speaking with Abby Labar following the Dodgers’ tight Game 1 win.

“Freddie Freeman hit his 15th career #Postseason home run tonight! The @Dodgers slugger chatted with @abbylabar_ after tonight's NLCS Game 1 victory.”

Freddie Freeman hit his 15th career #Postseason home run tonight! The @Dodgers slugger chatted with @abbylabar_ after tonight's NLCS Game 1 victory. pic.twitter.com/ZYGzUn1ble — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 14, 2025

On the home run at-bat, Freeman broke down his thought process with typical precision.

Article Continues Below

“I had a good swing on my second at-bat… got to two strikes… he had front door two-seamer earlier… figured he had gone cutters away… started looking in… I knew I had top spin because there's a curveball… thought I hit high enough to get it out.”

The 2020 NL MVP with the Atlanta Braves also praised teammate Blake Snell for his dominant outing, noting that his command and confidence on the mound set the tone for the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory.

“That's the name of the game right there, eight strong innings… he's been doing since came off of IL… starting pitching has been pretty much amazing for last two months… he was able to throw the change up to right handed hitters just had everything going tonight.”

For the Dodgers, Freeman’s blast wasn’t just another highlight — it was a reminder of how leadership and experience can shift a series. His presence at the plate continues to anchor the lineup and inspire confidence as the team looks ahead to Game 2.