During the 2024 playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers compensated for their starting pitching weaknesses by leaning on their bullpen. Conversely, last postseason, they did their best to mask glaring blemishes in their relief unit by relying heavily on their loaded rotation. Both plans resulted in World Series parades, but the 2025 approach could come at a cost. Blake Snell is going to gradually build up his arm strength, putting his status for the beginning of the 2026 campaign in some doubt.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner posted a 3.18 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 playoff innings, which was almost half of the workload he carried during an injury-plagued regular season. He tossed 537 pitches, reaching the 99-mark in four straight games. Apparently, he is in agreement with the organization that it is best to exercise caution during spring training.

“You want to ramp up, but I gotta take my time and get healthy,” Snell said, per the California Post's Jack Harris. “I feel like I’m doing the right thing. I feel good. I’ve been throwing. It feels better. In the postseason, I gave everything I had for that. But on the front end of spring, I’ll have to be patient and let my body get to 100%.

“That’s what I’m learning talking with (the team). Don’t rush. Be patient. Make sure you’re 100%. And that’s what’s awesome about the organization. They really are focused on your health and well-being.”

The veteran left-hander took the mound at the start of last season but was quickly put on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. He missed four months before rejoining the club in August. Easing Blake Snell back into action worked out beautifully for the Dodgers in 2025, and they are probably willing to employ the same strategy if necessary.

Old-school baseball people will understandably expect more from a hurler who signed a five-year, $182 million contract, but Los Angeles obviously does not mind if it receives returns on its investment in the latter stretch of the campaign. The franchise will tolerate a smaller sample size from Snell if the end result is MLB's first three-peat since 2000.

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto recorded 526 pitches in 37 1/3 innings last October, so the Dodgers will likely have more than one front-end arm to monitor early in 2026. It is just business as usual for sports' most polarizing behemoth.