This might be the greatest playoff pitching rotation in recent memory. The Los Angeles Dodgers rode their elite starting pitching throughout the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. LA's starting pitchers looked near-unhittable throughout the series, as they shut down opposing hitters en route to a return to the World Series.

Just how dominant were the Dodgers' starting pitchers throughout the series. Well, the four pitchers that the Dodgers fielded (Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani) had a combined 0.63 ERA throughout the NLCS. That's the best ERA by a starting rotation in either Championship Series' history, per Bob Nightengale.

Snell set the tone for the Dodgers' starting rotation in Game 1 of the NLCS. With their bullpen struggling heavily prior to the series, Snell nearly went the distance, pitching eight innings. The right-hander was on fire in the game, striking out ten hitters, allowing just one hit, and shutting out the Brewers throughout his stint.

It seemed like the Brew Crew would finally get a break in Game 2 after Yamamoto gave up a home run in his first at-bat. Turns out, that home run would be the only run that the Brewers would score in the game. Yamamoto turned in a gutsy performance for the Dodgers, pitching the first postseason complete game since 2017. He struck out seven batters en route to the victory.

In Game 3, Tyler Glasnow got the nod for the Dodgers to start. Glasnow had a rough start to the game, throwing 38 pitches in the first two innings and allowing a run in the second inning. Finally, it felt like the Brewers found the pitcher they could get after. That feeling, once again, was shortlived. Glasnow came alive in the next 3 2/3 innings, recording eight strikeouts and refusing to cede another run in that period.

Then in Game 4, Shohei Ohtani happened. With a chance to clinch the series right then and there, Ohtani was sent out to destroy the Brewers. The star did just that, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out 10 in that period. Ohtani's excellent pitching gave the Brewers despair, a feeling made worse after the Dodgers DH hit three home runs in his three at-bats.