The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies with questions surrounding Tyler Glasnow. The right-hander was on the 26-man roster for the Dodgers in the Wild Card Series but never saw action in the sweep of the Reds. That absence sparked fan speculation, with one question asking if Glasnow should move to the bullpen. The trust in Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto has shifted the rotation picture heading into October’s next stage.

Dodgers insider Bill Plunkett weighed in on the fan’s question. He pointed out that the NLDS schedule against the Phillies includes an extra off day between Games 1 and 2. That detail changes the rotation math. According to Plunkett, Los Angeles could easily line up Ohtani, Snell, and Yamamoto for the first three games. The move would hold Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw in reserve. However, he also stressed that Ohtani would not be available again before a potential Game 5.

The Dodgers’ decision will hinge on trust and health. Glasnow has the stuff to dominate, but his recent inconsistency has raised doubts. A bullpen role could preserve his arm and give manager Dave Roberts another power option for high-leverage moments. On the other hand, shifting him from the rotation might signal a lack of faith in one of their biggest arms acquired in December 2023.

The matchup with the Phillies only heightens the stakes. Philadelphia boasts a lineup built to grind out at-bats and punish mistakes. That means every rotation choice will be magnified. Ohtani is locked in and Snell is expected as well after his Game 1 NLWCS masterclass. Yamamoto’s Game 3 start would come on normal rest. What remains unclear is where Glasnow fits in. Whether he becomes a hidden weapon or stays on standby could shape the entire series.

For now, the Dodgers hold every option in their hands. With the Dodgers-Phillies showdown set to open at Citizens Bank Park, the franchise must decide if Tyler Glasnow stays a rotation anchor or becomes a relief ace. The October spotlight will reveal if this gamble pays off.

Will the NLDS finally be the stage where we see Tyler Glasnow in action?