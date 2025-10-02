The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the next round of the MLB postseason with an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The victory not only secured the sweep but also set up a highly anticipated matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. For the Dodgers, the series showed balance between offense, pitching, and timely execution, all under the steady hand of manager Dave Roberts. Facing pressure at every turn, the Dodgers never wavered, and their manager made sure to keep the team focused.

After the Dodgers-Reds series wrapped up, Dave Roberts wasted no time reminding his players that the journey has just begun. “There’s a lot of work to be done,” Roberts said in the clubhouse. “My only ask is that every single guy be ready when called upon.” His message was simple and firm. The emphasis on accountability has been a constant during his tenure. It also fits perfectly with the expectations of October baseball.

Roberts: "There's a lot of work to be done. My only ask is that every single guy be ready when called upon." 1 series down, 3 to go! pic.twitter.com/VOrfmCl4KU — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Roberts urged his roster to stay sharp and united. “Keep your minds clear. We need every single one of you guys. Stay focused,” he added. In fact, that rallying cry highlights the depth of this Dodgers team. It is a group that depends on stars and role players alike. Against the Reds, Los Angeles leaned on power at the plate. At the same time, they relied on consistency from the bullpen to keep momentum on their side. As a result, the performance showed why the Dodgers are built for postseason runs.

Now, the Dodgers turn to the challenge of the Phillies. After sweeping the Reds in the NL Wild Card Series, the NLDS will bring tougher pitching and deeper lineups. Furthermore, it comes with the urgency that only the MLB postseason can provide. Roberts knows the stage will continue to grow brighter. Even so, his words remind everyone inside the clubhouse that belief and readiness matter as much as talent. With their manager setting the tone, the defending World Series champions enter the next battle with confidence and responsibility.

The sweep is complete. Now the real battle begins. Can the Dodgers prove why they are the defending World Series champions and fight their way through October?