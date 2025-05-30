Will the Los Angeles Dodgers consider trading rookie catcher/outfielder Dalton Rushing? According to Ken Rosenthal, the chances of LA moving the 24-year-old are slim, something he wrote in a recent article for The Athletic.

“It’s easy to interpret the Dodgers’ recent promotion of rookie Dalton Rushing as the possible prelude to a trade,” Rosenthal wrote. “But even though Hunter Feduccia could slide into the backup catcher’s role, the Dodgers are not inclined to move Rushing, and certainly not for a short-term fix.”

Rosenthal also mentioned that Rushing, who can catch and play outfield, could possibly move to left field next season. Of course, he could remain behind the plate as well. Either way, the young and versatile player seems to be in the Dodgers' future plans.

Rushing made his MLB debut this season. He is slashing .250/.286/.300 across 21 plate appearances with a .586 OPS. His numbers are nothing to write home about, but it has also been a rather limited sample size.

Rushing is the team's No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com. His ceiling is high to say the least. Trade rumors are destined to make waves given his potential and the Dodgers' desire to win a championship. Trading Rushing would likely lead to LA landing a superstar at the trade deadline.

However, Rosenthal is not expecting Los Angeles to move on from the catcher/outfielder yet. The team already features more than enough talent and there are salary concerns to monitor. Keeping Rushing makes the most sense at the moment. The Dodgers might as well see if he can become an impactful player — or even a star — at the MLB level.

LA currently holds a 34-22 record, a mark that is good for first place in the National League West. The Dodgers will host the New York Yankees on Friday Night Baseball in a highly anticipated affair at 10:10 PM EST.