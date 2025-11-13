Coming back from a 3-2 deficit in this year's World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers bested the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win their second straight Fall Classic. However, the focus is now on a threepeat. One area that still needs attention is the bullpen. According to baseball insider Francys Romero via X, formerly Twitter, the Dodgers are reportedly interested in veteran closer Raisel Iglesias.

“The Dodgers are among the teams interested in signing Raisel Iglesias, per sources,” reported Romero on Thursday.

Adding Iglesias to a bullpen deep with veteran arms is certainly an intriguing possibility. Prized rookie Roki Sasaki took over as the champs' closer once he returned from the IL late in the regular season. Lefty Tanner Scott did save 23 games for Los Angeles, but his 4.74 ERA in 2025 showcased his inconsistent nature. Iglesias has been one of baseball's most reliable closers throughout his career. Can the Dodgers lure yet another arm with closing experience out west this winter?

Dodgers look to improve bullpen once again this winter

Last offseason, the Dodgers also aggressively pursued bullpen upgrades. Coming off their eighth World Series trophy last October, the front office brought in Scott to be the new closer, as well as veteran Kirby Yates, in addition to re-signing Blake Treinen. This year's bullpen market is a deep one. Iglesias is one of the few different options who could close for Los Angeles as they pursue their three-peat.

The 35-year-old has already called Los Angeles home once, pitching for the crosstown Angels in 2021 and half of the 2022 season. Then he was traded to the Atlanta Braves, pitching in Georgia for the last three and a half seasons. He's pitched in the postseason three times already, so the experience is there. Will the Dodgers sign Iglesias, or bring in another option to bolster their pen? Whether it's the former Brave or reuniting with an old friend like Kenley Jansen, the chase for the franchise's tenth title is already well underway.