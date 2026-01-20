The Los Angeles Dodgers have already enjoyed one of baseball’s most impactful offseasons. Despite signing closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Kyle Tucker, they might still make another move that could further their status as MLB's most prolific team.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Los Angeles may explore a potential trade for Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta.

“The Dodgers remain interested in Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, a two-time All-Star approaching his final season before free agency. Peralta is one of the top starters on the trade market after logging a career-best 2.70 ERA over 33 starts for the National League Central champions,” Woo wrote.

“Given the injuries that plagued the rotation last year, trading for Peralta is worth exploring.”

Peralta boasts a 3.59 career ERA and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. According to Baseball Savant, Peralta ranked in the 97th percentile in Pitching Run Value and the 75th percentile in terms of xERA.

Los Angeles has the pieces to make a trade for Peralta. Talents such as outfielder Ryan Ward could be key assets.

“The crop of young, controllable talent within their system shows the Dodgers can make a trade for Peralta,” Woo wrote. “But they will only complete a trade if they believe there is a real need for him. Los Angeles’ willingness to engage in Peralta’s market shows at least some concern over the health and durability of its starters. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the lone starter not to spend time on the IL last year.”

It remains to be seen how the Dodgers will end the offseason, but it is clear that they are open to making more additions.